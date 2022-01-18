Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cohu by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cohu by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.