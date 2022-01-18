General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Reduced by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.