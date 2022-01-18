Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Down 43.7% in December

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,027,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNBT traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 181,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,720. Generex Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
Generex Biotechnology Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.