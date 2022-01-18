Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Down 43.7% in December

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,027,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNBT traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 181,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,720. Generex Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Get Generex Biotechnology alerts:

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.