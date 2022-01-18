Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE GENI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 35,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. Genius Sports has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 232,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Genius Sports by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 126,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.