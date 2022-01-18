Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,120,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $135,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

GPC stock opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.