Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 740 ($10.10) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 630 ($8.60). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GEN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 708 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of GEN opened at GBX 602 ($8.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($11.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 598.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 650.62.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

