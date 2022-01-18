Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in December

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GDLLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Geodrill has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

