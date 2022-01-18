GFL Environmental Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

GFL opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

