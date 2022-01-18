GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GFL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.68.

NYSE:GFL opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

