Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.24

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 83035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $83,481,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.