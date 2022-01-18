Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) PT Lowered to CHF 4,580 at UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 4,750 to CHF 4,580 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,220.98.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.