Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $538.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $171,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $146,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.