Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $538.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $171,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $146,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

