Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 826,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 955,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,154. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

