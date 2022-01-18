Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stake Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 109,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after acquiring an additional 474,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.