Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $361,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.