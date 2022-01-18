Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) versus Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Critical Analysis

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Glori Energy and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89

Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 42.66%.

Risk & Volatility

Glori Energy has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glori Energy and Advantage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advantage Energy $179.21 million 6.28 -$212.04 million $0.04 147.50

Glori Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. Glori Energy was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

