GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 362.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMOYF traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120. GMO Internet has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GMO Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

