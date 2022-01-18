Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,793,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $726,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

