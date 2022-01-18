Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $460,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 91.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,335,000 after buying an additional 87,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $751,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $172.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

