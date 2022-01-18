Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bankshares

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOOD. decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.83.

TSE FOOD opened at C$3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.50. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

