Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at JMP Securities

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.38.

GSHD stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.06. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 259.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

