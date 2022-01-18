Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at JMP Securities

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.38.
GSHD stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.06. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 259.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49.
In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
