Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.45 and a 200 day moving average of $308.67. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

