Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

GPK stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

