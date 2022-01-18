Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 173,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GRAY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 70,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,440. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

