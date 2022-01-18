Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stake Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,497,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $48,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GPRE stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

