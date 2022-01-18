Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Green Plains stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.68. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 40.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 22.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

