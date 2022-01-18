Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 46,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,061. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

