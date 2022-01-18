GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

GP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $33.83.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 642.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

