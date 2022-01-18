Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £152.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.64. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.80 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.11 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Adam Usdan sold 84,930 shares of Griffin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £83,231.40 ($113,564.47).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

