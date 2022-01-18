Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLG traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of -0.14. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $66.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Hailiang Education Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.19 million for the quarter.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

