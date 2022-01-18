Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $345.30

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.30 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 359.40 ($4.90). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.88), with a volume of 349,107 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HFD shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.55) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.59) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.16) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 342.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £783.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

