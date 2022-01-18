Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,600 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Li Auto by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 160,590 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ LI opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LI. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.03.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.