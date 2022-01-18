Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

INVH opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

