Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.46 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

STOR opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

