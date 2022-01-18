Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.26 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

