Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in STERIS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in STERIS by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in STERIS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in STERIS by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 36.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

