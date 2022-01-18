Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

