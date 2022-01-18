Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 80,000 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

