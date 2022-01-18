Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €197.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($223.86) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €176.00 ($200.00).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €175.70 ($199.66) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €164.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €156.15. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

