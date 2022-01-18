HAP Trading LLC Acquires 8,700 Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

HAP Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEN opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07.

