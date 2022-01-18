HAP Trading LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

HAP Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 269.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

PHM stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

