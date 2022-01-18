Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,807 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after buying an additional 161,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 108,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

