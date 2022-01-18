Haverford Trust Co Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $198,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 88,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 362,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 109,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.80. 54,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.30.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

