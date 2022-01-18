Haverford Trust Co Has $136.32 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 77,154 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $136,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 84,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

