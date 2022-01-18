Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Raised to GBX 205

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.80) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.66) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 182 ($2.48).

LON:HAS opened at GBX 157.90 ($2.15) on Friday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.40 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 43.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.82.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

