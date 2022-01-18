HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

