Head to Head Survey: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) versus Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 218.75%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Sono-Tek $14.83 million 9.03 $1.12 million $0.15 57.47

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek 15.04% 11.76% 8.43%

Summary

Sono-Tek beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

