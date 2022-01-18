Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $39,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

