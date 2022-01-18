Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 41,064 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 382.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Pentair by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,689,000 after purchasing an additional 534,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,443,000 after purchasing an additional 342,596 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.