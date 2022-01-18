Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 169,900.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

RE stock opened at $290.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $290.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

